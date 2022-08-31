Bhopal: Personal vendetta reason behind 372 killing in Madhya Pradesh, says National Crime Record Bureau

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The year saw as many as 2034 people killed over various reasons, including disputes over property, land, money and even water; honour killing, communal violence, dowry, superstition, political rivalry to name some, reveal the report of the National Crime Bureau published on Monday. As many as 372 people in the state were killed over personal vendetta or enmity in 2021, says the report.

In State, 1908 cases of murder were reported in 2017, the figure came down to 1879 in 2018 and it further dipped to 1795 next year. However, the cases of murder went increased to 2155 in Pandemic year 2020. The cases came down slightly to 2034 in 2021.

Although, most of the time people remain in close door in the year 2020 and 2021, because of corona pandemic, but the cases of murder were not stopped.

In the year 1449 men including boys and 626 women and girls are reported murdered. Eighteen people were killed over suspicion of witch-craft and dowry had claimed the lives of 42 women. The year saw three people killed in communal violence and nine people became victims of caste-related violence. The state is not distant to political killings as six people were killed in political rivalry and in class conflicts five people were murdered.

As many as 132 people were killed over love affairs, illicit relationships had taken the lives of 161 people and six had become victims of honour killing in the state.

In gang rivalry, two lost their lives, psychopath or serial killer had taken the lives of four people in the state, in land dispute 169 people were murdered. Family disputes –which were mostly related to property- led to the killing of 249 people in the state, while 251 lost their lives over petty quarrels. Monetary dispute had left 55 people dead in 2021. The state also witnessed four killings over road rage. Dispute over fetching potable water had left three people killed.

There are 80 cases wherein police are clueless about the killer and the motive.