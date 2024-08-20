Bhopal: People With Criminal Background Won’t Be Made Members, Says V D Sharma

VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching membership drive from Wednesday. Senior national general secretary of the party Arun Singh and in-charge of the membership drive Vinod Tavre will start the programme.

The organisational polls will be held once the membership drive is over. The BJP’s state unit president will be elected after the election to Mandal and district units.

The party named the membership drive as ‘Parv.’ In an interaction with journalists, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma said that all members of the society would be connected with the BJP during the membership drive. People with criminal background will not be made members of the party, he said, adding that there is an App that will trace if anyone with criminal background has taken party’s membership. About giving membership to the Congressmen, Sharma quoted Deendayal Upadhyay.

According to Sharma, Deendayal used to say, “First you make your rivals your voters, then members, afterwards party workers. Anything can happen in this process.” A missed call number will be released, he said, adding that there will be Namo App, BJP’s website, and QR code through which party’s membership can be obtained. A four-member team will run the membership drive in every district, he said. Legislator Bhagwandas Sabnani has been made in-charge of the membership drive in the state.