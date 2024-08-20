 Bhopal: People With Criminal Background Won’t Be Made Members, Says V D Sharma
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: People With Criminal Background Won’t Be Made Members, Says V D Sharma

Bhopal: People With Criminal Background Won’t Be Made Members, Says V D Sharma

There is no ban on giving BJP membership to Congressmen, says party’s state unit chief

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching membership drive from Wednesday. Senior national general secretary of the party Arun Singh and in-charge of the membership drive Vinod Tavre will start the programme.

The organisational polls will be held once the membership drive is over. The BJP’s state unit president will be elected after the election to Mandal and district units.

FPJ Shorts
Badlapur Crime: Riteish Deshmukh Reacts On Sexual Assault Of Two Young Kids, Says, 'We Need Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj's Laws Back..'
Badlapur Crime: Riteish Deshmukh Reacts On Sexual Assault Of Two Young Kids, Says, 'We Need Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj's Laws Back..'
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Nepo Kid Of Colors,' Latter Says THIS
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Nepo Kid Of Colors,' Latter Says THIS
ICC Shifts Women's T20 World Cup 2024 To UAE From Bangladesh Fearing Security Situation Amid Student Protests
ICC Shifts Women's T20 World Cup 2024 To UAE From Bangladesh Fearing Security Situation Amid Student Protests
Ujjwal Nikam To Represent Government In Badlapur Sexual Assault Case, Minister Girish Mahajan Announces
Ujjwal Nikam To Represent Government In Badlapur Sexual Assault Case, Minister Girish Mahajan Announces
Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Neeraj Nagar, Basant Vihar & More;...
article-image

The party named the membership drive as ‘Parv.’ In an interaction with journalists, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma said that all members of the society would be connected with the BJP during the membership drive. People with criminal background will not be made members of the party, he said, adding that there is an App that will trace if anyone with criminal background has taken party’s membership. About giving membership to the Congressmen, Sharma quoted Deendayal Upadhyay.

Read Also
Bhopal: Vacant Positions In Corporations, Boards To Be Filled Within Month
article-image

According to Sharma, Deendayal used to say, “First you make your rivals your voters, then members, afterwards party workers. Anything can happen in this process.” A missed call number will be released, he said, adding that there will be Namo App, BJP’s website, and QR code through which party’s membership can be obtained. A four-member team will run the membership drive in every district, he said. Legislator Bhagwandas Sabnani has been made in-charge of the membership drive in the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: People With Criminal Background Won’t Be Made Members, Says V D Sharma

Bhopal: People With Criminal Background Won’t Be Made Members, Says V D Sharma

Bhopal: Vacant Positions In Corporations, Boards To Be Filled Within Month

Bhopal: Vacant Positions In Corporations, Boards To Be Filled Within Month

MP: ‘Bangladesh Murdabad,’ Hindu Mahasabha Writes To BCCI To Cancel India VS Bangladesh T20...

MP: ‘Bangladesh Murdabad,’ Hindu Mahasabha Writes To BCCI To Cancel India VS Bangladesh T20...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Neeraj Nagar, Basant Vihar & More;...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In Neeraj Nagar, Basant Vihar & More;...

Iron Rods Found On Railway Tracks In Attempt To Derail Passenger Train In Jabalpur

Iron Rods Found On Railway Tracks In Attempt To Derail Passenger Train In Jabalpur