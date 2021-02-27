Bhopal: People see denotified tribes as westerners saw them: Bhiku Ramji Idate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People see Denotified Tribes (DNTs) not from the Indian point of view but the way westerners saw them, said Bhiku Ramji Idate, chairman of National Commission for Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes.

Idate was speaking after inaugurating the three-day national seminar on 'Denotified Tribes of MP and their Culture' at Tribal Museum here on Friday.

He said Britishers classified Indian tribes as a part of conspiracy to divide them and brand them as criminals. This was because the tribes were battling to preserve their culture and natural resources.