Bhopal: People see denotified tribes as westerners saw them: Bhiku Ramji Idate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People see Denotified Tribes (DNTs) not from the Indian point of view but the way westerners saw them, said Bhiku Ramji Idate, chairman of National Commission for Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes.
Idate was speaking after inaugurating the three-day national seminar on 'Denotified Tribes of MP and their Culture' at Tribal Museum here on Friday.
He said Britishers classified Indian tribes as a part of conspiracy to divide them and brand them as criminals. This was because the tribes were battling to preserve their culture and natural resources.
Director, culture, Aditi Kumar Tripathi said union government is trying to bring tribes back into mainstream of Indian society. He said every group and community has black sheep but that cannot be an excuse for branding the whole community as a villain.
In his address, Hamidia College principal PK Jain said this is the first seminar in the country based on denotified tribes. Adivasi Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi director Dharmendra Pare said there is dearth of research on denotified tribes and their culture. He said there are 21 denotified tribes in Madhya Pradesh and they need to be studied.
Adivasi Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi in association with Government Hamidia Arts and Commerce College, Bhopal, had organised the seminar. Tribal artiste Padma Shri Bhuri Bhai presided over the inaugural session. Research papers on denotified tribes were presented.