Bhopal: People perform puja of trees for environment conservation

Residents performing puja of trees at Baghmugalia Extension Colony Twilight Park on Sunday evening. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The residents performed puja of trees and took pledge to protect them at Baghmugalia Extension Colony Twilight Park on Sunday evening. They performed aarti of trees.

Umashankar Tiwari, President of Baghmugalia Extension Colony Development Samiti, said that trees had been accorded status of gods in vedas. In 2019, an initiative was taken by the then Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava. “We are continuously doing this every year,” Tiwari added.

Those who took pledge to save trees included women, elderly, and children. An appeal has been made to citizens to light lamps near trees of their house on Diwali.