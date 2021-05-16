Bhopal: People getting grocery items with ease this lockdown

Bhopal: During the lockdown last year, people had problems in getting grocery items, but this year people are getting their grocery items during the lockdown quite easily thanks to a well-oiled mechanism that is in place.

Under the curfew restrictions, grocery retailers can legally get their goods from the ‘Thok Bazar’ (wholesale market) thrice a week in the morning hours

The ‘Thok Bazar’ is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the morning hours.

Retailers place their order online in Uddan App, and by evening or the next day, the wholesale traders make a home delivery for retail shops. As ‘Thok Bazar’ opens in morning hours and everything is done online so no rush can be seen even when the market is open.

As per guidelines of lockdown, no business establishment has been allowed to remain. But online home delivery has been allowed by district administration. In the morning hours, milk booths are opened. During the same period, retailers open with half shutter down and sell grocery items or they make home delivery.

According to wholesale traders, the wholesale market is opened for three days and it is in the knowledge of administration. Loading and unloading of grocery items are done in the morning hours on these days. In this way, retailers are getting grocery items during the lockdown.

Harsidhi Kirana Store (Saket Nagar) owner Harsendu Mahajan said, “Thok Bazar is legally opened thrice a week and we get grocery items for shops. We place the order online, and the Thok Bazar traders make home delivery.”

Muskan Kirana store (Nizzamuddin Colony) owner Moin Ansari said, “We place an online order in Udan app for purchasing grocery items from Thok Bazar, and next day, they make home delivery. So there is no problem in getting grocery items.”