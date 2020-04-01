Bhopal: People continue to flout social distancing, family ride on two-wheelers a common scene in city

BHOPAL: Triple riding on two-wheelers flouting social distancing norms in the state capital are a common scene despite of the total lockdown in the state capital. This not only exposed the irresponsibility, negligence from the part of people but also lacuna from the part of administration that made tall claims of maintaining social distancing in the war against coronavirus.

People seemed to be least bothered about dangers of coronavirus and the strict warnings by the administration against gathering social interactions. Many people are seen freely interacting with other families in the capital. Even women were scene pillion riders on two-wheelers with children despite the alarming situation due to the spread of pandemic COVID-19.

Daily, during announcement, administration warns people for seizing their vehicles if they are spotted moving on roads during lock own. Despite this warning, people looked least bother about it.

Administration has permitted one person from a family for purchasing lockdown necessary commodities. But two pillion riders on two-wheelers are a common scene in the state capital. Administration are making announcements to stay at home and keep social distancing.

However, DIG Irshad Wali has taken measures to discourage this practice. Dividing the state capital in zones, police teams have been deployed to check such practice and public movement. Police have put barricades to prevent moving of vehicles on roads in all pockets of state capital and strictures will continue, DIG added.

Most shops remained closed on Tuesday. However, milks booths and few shops were opened in the morning hours.