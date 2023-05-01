 Bhopal: Peon caught taking bribe
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police in Gwalior arrested peon posted in Union Bank of India Badagaon Murar branch for taking bribe of Rs 18,000 on Monday.

Gwalior Lokayukta SP Rameshwar Yadav told media that the complainant Jagdish Kushwaha, resident of Chakrampura in Gwalior, sought Kishan Credit Card (KCC) loan from Union Bank of India Badagaon Murar branch. The peon Harish Godia approached the complainant and demanded Rs 18,000 to expedite loan approval. The matter was reported to police and the police formed the trap team. On Monday, as soon as the money was handed to peon in the bank premises, the trap team caught him red-handed.

