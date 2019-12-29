Bhopal: Payments to NGOs in past ten years looked into

BHOPAL: School education department is probing the payments made to non-government organizations (NGO) in past ten years. While most of the districts have provided information, seven districts have failed to do it.

School education department had sought detailed information about the work done by NGOs and the payments made to them in past ten years from across the state.

Most of the districts have sent the information but seven district officers have failed to do it despite several reminders. Irked over laxity of District Project Coordinators (DPC) responsible to collect and send the required information, school education department has stopped salary for the month of December.

The DPCs of Chhatarpur, Agar Malwa, Damoh, Raisen, Ratlam, Jhabua and Seoni have not sent the information about NGOs. Moreover, Mandla and Mandsaur districts too have also failed to send the required information till date.

School education department takes help of NGOs to implement several schemes. It also takes their help in awareness programmes and campaigns like ‘school chale hum’ and other special drives.

After change of regime in state, government has been working to dig out irregularities done in previous dispensation. Moreover, department had also received some complaints about some NGOs after which school education department had sought detailed information on NGOs working in the department, amount of work they have done, specific projects given to them, payment made to them and mode of payments.