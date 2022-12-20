Bhopal: Patwaris will also be responsible for land demarcation

MP Vidhan Sabha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Patwaris will also be responsible for demarcation of lands along with revenue inspector. This is according to Revenue Amendment Procedure Bill which was passed in the House on Tuesday.

Revenue Minister Govind Singh Rajput presented the Bill in the House. The Local Bodies Amendment Bill-2022 was also passed in the House. Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur presented the Bill.

At the time of discussing the Local Bodies Amendment bill, the former minister Jaivardhan Singh said 50 acres had been donated to Rajput.

He wanted to know whether the stamp duty was paid when a relative of the minister transferred the land to the minister.

When the House was discussing the second bill, former minister Omkar Singh Markam said the minister had got 50 acres from somewhere and can demarcate it by following all the rules, but poor are not having enough land, and they need an easy method of demarcation.

After the discussion, both the bills were passed.

