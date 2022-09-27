Bhopal: Patrolling to remain till Garba participants reach home 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The director general of police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena in a meeting instructed all field officers to keep patrolling until all women participants reach their home safely. The DGP gave the instructions in a virtual meeting with the commissioners of Bhopal and Indore including deputy inspector general (DIG) of police and superintendent of police (SP), here on Monday.

The DGP has asked to use drone cameras for patrolling of the area, as well as of the Garba programme. He asked to take help from the organisers.

He also asked to maintain light arrangements at the parking area of the Garba programme and also to coordinate with the influential people of the society. If some untoward situation occurs they can control it.

The DGP asked to prepare arrangements of fire safety, electrocution and other medical emergencies. The police have been instructed to use crowd management systems when a large number of devotees reaches.

It is instructed to keep a strict vigil on social media platforms and control such happenings, before they go violent. He was also instructed to conduct patrolling with drone cameras while the Dussehra procession takes place.