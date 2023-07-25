Bhopal: Patient’s Treatment Not Registration Is Priority In Emergency, Says Sarang | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Stressing on attending the patient on priority, the minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang has said that first of all treatment is to be provided to the patient arriving at the emergency department of Hamidia Hospital and the registration and paper formality can be taken care thereafter.

The emergency department of the Hamidia Hospital will be divided into red, yellow and green zones depending on patients’ condition, said the minister, adding that this would ensure timely and right treatment to the patient.

He was addressing an orientation programme at the emergency department of Hamidia Hospital on Monday. Whenever a patient comes in an emergency, the first priority is to provide the right treatment at the right time, but due to registration and paper formalities many times patients do not get timely treatment, said the minister.

By bringing practical changes, treatment will be made available to the patient first in the emergency department of Hamidia Hospital and thereafter his registration form will be filled, he added.

The minister said doctors and nursing staff have been sent to the Trauma Center of AIIMS New Delhi for training. Soft skill training has been provided to the doctors, nursing, paramedical and support staff deployed in the emergency medicine department and this has helped them in handling the patients and their relatives in a sensitive manner.