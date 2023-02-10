Bhopal: Patient's kin create ruckus at Katju Hospital over stillbirth

Bhopal: Patient's kin at Katju Hospital on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of a patient created ruckus over a stillbirth at Katju Hospital in the city on Friday.

Awadhpuri resident Punam Rathore, 25, was admitted to Katju Hospital on February 7 with complaints of bleeding and pain. Team of doctors prescribed sonography but family members asked doctors to discharge her on their request on February 8. Then, they consulted private hospital when patient developed pain again. Private hospital’s doctors told the patient that baby died in gestation period.

Colonel (retired) PK Singh, hospital superintendent, said, “Patients’ kin went for parallel consultation. Patient came Katju Hospital on October 27, 2022. Then, she visited on November 3 and November 12 and then on December 27 in 2022.”

She visited Katju Hospital again on February 7 with complaint of bleeding. “When our medical team suggested sonography, her family members told doctors that she already went for target test at a private hospital. Till then, everything was ok and family members got her discharged as per their wish on February 8. On February 10, the family members came and told that baby died in gestation period and created ruckus,” Colonel PK Singh added.

Read Also Bhopal: Man booked for creating ruckus at state veterinary hospital

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)