Bhopal Passenger Arrives Station Only To Board Cancelled Train; Railways To Pay Him Rs 25K Compensation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Imagine, you have to travel, your seats are booked and you leave for station with packed bags, and then you are informed the ticket is cancelled! Something similar happened with a passenger at Bhopal railway station. As he arrived platform, he received the information that the train status stands cancelled for the day!

Vijay Kumar Bohare, a resident of Kolar, Bhopal, had booked a ticket to and from Bhopal to Shirdi. On February 28, when he reached Rani Kamlapati station on time to board the Jhelum Express, he got to know that the train was cancelled.

The District Consumer Commission has ruled the decision in his favour and imposed a penalty of Rs 25000

Railways deducted Rs 627

When Vijay went to get his ticket cancelled, Railways deducted Rs 627 from two tickets worth Rs 3400 for third AC. He complained about this to IRCTC, but did not get any response from there. After this Bohare took up his complaint in the District Consumer Commission.

The Consumer Commission, while giving its verdict in favour of the consumer, said that cancelling the train without informing and not refunding the fare is railways deficiency in service.

Passengers faced in commuting to the station

Along with this, it has also been said that the passenger suffered mental distress and faced difficulty in commuting to the station. For this, railway consumers will be refunded Rs 25 thousand including mental product amount within two months.

The reason given by the railways behind cancelling the trains is said to be the construction of the railway system.

Consumer's advocate Ashok Rumi Srivastava said that the passenger had booked a round-trip ticket. Due to cancellation of a one-way train, both the tickets had to be cancelled. The Commission rejected all the arguments of the Railways and ruled in favour of the passenger.

