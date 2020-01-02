Bhopal: Parts of Madhya Pradesh to witness rain activities for next 48 hours

BHOPAL: The State capital woke up to a foggy weather, which restricted the visibility from 50 metre to 200 metre and troubled the commuters in morning hours.

Sun remained hidden under the clouds and thick fog until noon. Brief period of sunshine provided some relief to the residents.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 22.7 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 19.3 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6 degree Celsius.

Rajgarh and Shajapur recorded fall of 3.4 degree Celsius and 3.5 degree Celsius respectively. Mandla recorded reduction of 4.4 degree.

Confluence zone continued to persist over state and moved towards east. Southeasterly winds from Bay of Bengal merged with south-westerly winds from Arabian Sea over state and adjoining areas. This resulted in scattered light to moderate rains over many parts of Eastern parts of state. Moreover, isolated heavy rains occurred over Eastern parts of state.

As per the meteorology department, rain activities are likely to continue for next 48 hours. Thereafter the weather will clear up. The weather activities will start receding beginning from East Madhya Pradesh. Day temperatures will start rising from January 5.

Malajhkhand records 47.3mm & Betul gets 40.8mm rain: Seoni and Balaghat experienced hailstorm on intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday. Many parts experienced rain in the last 24 hours. Malajhkhand recorded 47.3mm rainfall while Betul recorded 40.8mm rainfall while Seoni recorded 16.4mm rain. Umaria and Narsingpur recorded 12.8mm and Narsingpur rainfall respectively and Jabalpur recorded 11.6mm rain. Sagar recorded 9.8mm rain and Mandla recorded 8.0mm while Damoh recorded 7.0mm rain.