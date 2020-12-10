Bhopal: Participants learn to make gloves and rod puppets on 4th day of puppetry workshop

Participants learnt to make gloves and rod puppets on the fourth day of a five-day workshop on ‘Science and Technology Communication through puppetry' at SV Polytechnic Bhopal on Wednesday.

The ongoing workshop was organised jointly by the Search and Development Society, Bhopal, in association with Government of India’s National Council for Science and Technology Communication.

They also rehearsed for a puppet show by recording scripts in a group. Puppetry expert Sunil Anand taught the participants how to conduct puppetry.

Head of Journalism department of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, Bhopal Rakhi Tiwari discussed with the participants about the importance of science communication. She said to study science fiction for new experiences. She also gave tips to them for developing good scripts. Students, teachers, theatre persons, media persons and representatives of NGOs took part in the event.

Besides, a discussion about science festivals to be organised by the ministry of Science and Technology was also held in the workshop.

The five-day workshop will end on Thursday. Minister of Science and Technology of the state Omprakash Saklecha will be chief guest. And certificates will also be distributed among participants on the day.