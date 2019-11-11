Bhopal: Partial normalcy return to markets, transport

BHOPAL: The deployment of force in Bhopal continued even the day after Ayodhya verdict of the Supreme Court (SC).

The markets and public conveyance got back on track partially.

Only partially full mini buses plied on the road.

The salted-tea centers at Budhwara Square were heavily crowded and locals and visitors thronged the shops.

The cops manning the outposts in New Bhopal too looked relaxed. In old Bhopal, the cops were seen moving on roads and around barricades at several spots.

The shops at railway stations, hospitals and other public places were open and the visitors in these areas had not issues in finding provisions and eatables.

Other areas of New Bhopal witnessed rise in number of commuters.

In the evening, the collector of Bhopal Tarun Pithode, deputy inspector general (DIG) Irshad Wali and commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Vijay Dutta interacting with the residents of the city during the patrolling.

The officials kept taking stock of situation in areas of old Bhopal until late in the evening.

The shopkeepers we spoke to said we are going about our business as usual and there is there no reason to fear or worry. The rumour mongering too is under tabs, they added.