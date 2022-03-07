Bhopal: Parliamentary Affairs minister writes LoP Kamal Nath, asks him to remain present in Budget session

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The minister for Parliamentary Affairs Narottam Mishra has written a letter to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Madhya Pradesh state assembly Kamal Nath to remain present throughout the budget sessions to run the house smoothly.

Mishra also shared the letter on social media. The letter was written and sent to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, a few hours ahead of the budget session of the assembly.

In his letter dated March 7, Mishra accused Nath of not being present regularly in previous sessions of the assembly. “Because of your absence in the house, it has been noticed that sessions were adjourned even before scheduled dates. Therefore, your presence on every day in the house is necessary as it is the budget sessions and discussions on various development works are to be held,” Mishra wrote in the letter.

He also hinted in his letter that former LoPs used to be present in the assembly on a regular basis. “You have a long experience of parliament. Your presence in the assembly on a regular basis will also benefit the government,” Mishra added.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 11:38 AM IST