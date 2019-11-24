Bhopal: Parking charges poses new challenges for commuters

BHOPAL: Cumulative parking charges have overshot the average fuel expenses of the commuters in the state capital. Despite paying all kind of taxes one has to shell out more money on parking than petrol expenses.

Market, vegetable market, hospital, banks, government offices, railway station, bus stands, court, theatres, educational institutes and many other places carry the maximum risk of vehicle toeing. The parking authorities lavishly charge money at these places and people are left with no choices. And it sparks confrontation between vehicle users and parking lots operators.

Even if one visits for petty issue, one has to park their vehicles in designated parking lots and loose purse strings at each and every point.

The way, one has to pay parking charges, it seems that parking has taken a form of highly lucrative industry in the state capital. Traffic police said that this is the reason why people should use public transport instead of private vehicles.

Few local bikers claimed that petrol of Rs 50 is enough for local movement in the city but for parking, they have to shell out money from Rs 5 to Rs 10 at rate of Rs5 per two hour. For cars, users have to pay from Rs 10 and onward depending on hours.

Chaitanya Manglekar said, “Despite paying road tax, civic taxes like property tax, water tax, sanitation tax, light tax, education tax, we are paying parking charges. The condition is that parking charges exceeds petrol expenses.”

Deepaditya Pawar said, “More problematic is confrontation and misbehavior at parking lots with operators. It is a type of taxing for commuters. We already pay various taxes. But the moment we move our vehicles, we have to loosen our purse string.”

Jitendra Baghel said, “My bike was toed away when I had gone to do my pass book entry in Bank Street, as I had not parked bike in parking lot. So for every petty work, one has to park vehicles in parking lots and pay money for it.”

Sumit Singh said, “Parking has taken a form of a new industry. Big shots are involved in managing the show by deploying muscle men. They even misbehave with commuters. No authority redresses such problems.”

ASP (Traffic) Pradeep Chauhan said, “Just because of the increased parking charges, we (traffic police) always suggest commuters to use public transport. Public transport is money saving way and convenient too. Commuters also do not have any confrontation and tension of parking.”