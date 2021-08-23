Bhopal: Parents will complain to DC if private schools charge extra fees

Bhopal: The Supreme Court, in its judgment, has said that parents and students can approach the district committees if the private schools overcharge fees. But the Palak Mahasangh has raised the question: where are the district committees?

“For implementing the Fee Regulation Act, as said by the Supreme Court, parents can approach the district committees, but the state government hasn’t formed the district committees yet,” said Prabodh Pandya, general secretary of the Palak Mahasangh.

The apex court has said that a separate, dedicated website needs to be made where schools will have to put the fee details. This website will be monitored by the School Education Department. This is meant for the purpose of transparency, he added.

However, till date, neither is the website in existence, nor have the district committees been formed; so, where will the parents or students go for complaints over overcharging of fees? This has been mentioned in the Fee Regulation Act, as well, but the state government had not taken any steps to complete it so far, added Pandya.

District education officer of Bhopal, Nitin Saxena, admitted that the district committee had not been formed. “The decision of the Supreme Court has come recently. We will start the process of construction of the website and district committees soon,” said Saxena.

Palak Mahasangh’s stand

Palak Mahasangh says Fee Regulation Act made about 4 years ago

All the provisions of the Act should have been implemented

But the state government was not interested in implementing it

‘Contempt of court’

“We’re waiting for the government to make a website and form the district committees for quite a long time. Now that the decision from the apex court has come, we’re sure it’ll be done, else it’ll be contempt of court,” said a representative of the Palak Mahasangh.

