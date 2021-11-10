Bhopal: Parents weep to get bodies, details of safe newborns in fire tragedy at Kamla Nehru Hospital

Bhopal: It was a heart rendering scene in Kamla Nehru Hospital as weeping parents looked for bodies of their children on Tuesday, a day after fire broke out in government-run Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital on Monday night leading to deaths of four children.

As people were seen running outside the hospital in search of their children, the doctors, officials, paramedical staff consoled them but disclosed nothing about the health condition of their children who were shifted to other wards for treatment or those who died.

The state government claimed that it saved 36 infants in fire tragedy. Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang said 36 new born babies were saved with speedy rescue operations.

Children who died were new born babies, according to government officials. According to Kamla Nehru Hospital official, four deaths have been reported due to fire incident but as per certain hospital staffers, 7 bodies were sent to mortuary.

The parents looked shell-shocked over deaths of their children in fire tragedy that occurred on 3rd flood in paediatric ward in Kamla Nehru Hospital. Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital is part of Hamidia Hospital, one of the biggest government medical facilities in the state.

The blaze started in a ward on the third-floor of the hospital, which houses the ICU, an official said. Amid the chaos, angry family members of children alleged that instead of saving the children, the staffers fled from the spot.

A parent said that he is yet to locate his child. Some parents were seen rushing out with their children, eyewitnesses said. A woman, who was also inside the hospital, said that there was a lot of smoke inside the room.

Furious parents blamed Hamidia and Kamla Nehru Hospital administration over poor management and maintenance of Kamla Nehru Hospital. Parents appeared furious as bodies were not been handed over to them. This was because tags were burnt in fire incident. It is also challenging task for Hamidia Hospital administration.

Ramesh Dangi of Rajgarh said he went out to get milk at 9 pm for his child admitted in pediatric ward on Monday. But when he returned, he saw billowing smoke from third floor. Within no time, smoke spread in entire ward. When parents tried to enter, they were prevented from entering ward, he added.

The whole family of Shazma Qureshi and Naeem Qureshi, resident of Jinsi, Bhopal, is shocked over death of their ward. Grandmother Bibi Khan was unable to control tears when told about death of 11-day-old grandson. Shazma had given birth of a son Samad (Amar) 11 days ago in Sultania Hospital and her son was shifted to Kamla Nehru Hospital. Grandmother Bibi Khan and Shazma have been hospitalised as their health deteriorated.

The 3-day-old son of Mukesh Ahirwar, a resident of Ratanpur in Bhopal, has died. Ahirwar family blamed indifferent attitude of hospital administration over mismanagement. Baby was born at JP Hospital three days ago and then shifted to Kamla Nehru Hospital.

Other parents struggled to get details of their kids who have been shifted to other wards for treatment at Kamla Nehru Hospital. They moved from pillar to post to get information about health condition of their children.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Mohammed Suleman, divisional commissioner Gulshan Bmara visited hospital on Tuesday morning. A high-level meeting of Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr Lokendra Dave, Gandhi medical college dean Dr Jitendra Shukla was also convened.

Terming the incident as "very painful", former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath demanded a high-level probe into the incident and stern action against those responsible. State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma expressed grief over the incident. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Bodies handed over to parents include

1. Shazma Qureshi and Naeem Qureshi of Jinsi

2. Irfana and Raees Mia of Tila Jamalpura ( Shahjahanabad)

3. A Karond based family

4. Akush Yadav of Chowk

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 12:16 AM IST