Bhopal: Parents demand to shut schools, resume online classes

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The parents of schoolgoing children have asked government to shut schools and resume online classes after 60 corona positive cases were reported from IIT Kharagpur in one day. Covid cases are increasing in Madhya Pradesh too.

Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh has written a letter to school education minister Inder Singh Parmar and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urging them to shut schools and resume online classes to prevent corona spread.

State Palak Mahasangh general secretary Prabodh Pandya said several states have issues instructions to close schools in view of corona.

'Vaccination of children has begun and it will take time for children to get fully vaccinated. Moreover, vaccination has been permitted for children above 15 only. What about kids below that age?' asked Pandya. Classes of 10 and 12 can be held because of the board exams but lower classes should be shut, he added.

'Situation is not good in country. The vaccine approved by the government of India too has trust issues. Why has the government not allowed other vaccines that have single dose,' asked Ashok Tyagi, parent of two school going children.

Another parent wishing anonymity said private schools have some understanding with the state government. 'That is why government seems reluctant in issuing orders to close schools,' she added.

Many parents said they will not send children to schools till the existing wave subsides. The school education department officials said they are awaiting instructions from government as the decision will be taken at highest level.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 12:14 AM IST