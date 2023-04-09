Bhopal: Panna to host senior Wushu championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 24th Senior Madhya Pradesh State Wushu Championship will be held in Panna on April 24 and 25. In the upcoming Wushu tournament, around 200 wushu artistes will take part in different events of wushu discipline like Sanda and Taolu. Among the 200, around 30 wushu artistes from Bhopal will take part in the championship.

Amidst MP wushu athletes preparing for state championships, wushu medallists of 2022 National Games received prize money on Sunday. The secretary of Madhya Pradesh Wushu Association, Sarika Gupta, informed that athletes who won medals in the 2022 National Games and other events received their prize money.

Along with the prize money, the Central government has also given prize money to women Wushu players from Madhya Pradesh for winning medals in the Khelo India Women Wushu League. Players who received the prize money include Poorvi Soni and Bhooraksha Dubey, Rohit Jadhav and Namrata, silver medallists who received Rs 3,20,000. Likewise, Sakshi Jatav got Rs 2,40,000 for bronze.