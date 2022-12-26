Bhopal: Panna court order against ex-minister Bisen

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panna district court on Monday convicted the former cooperatives minister and sitting MLA Gaurishankar Bisen and Sagar division's joint registrar of cooperatives Pradeep Neekhra.

After hearing the case, the Panna district court, holding Gaurishankar Bisen and Pradeep Neekhra guilty, asked them to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to Sanjay Nagaich within a month. Along with this, they have also been asked to pay 6 per cent annual interest to Nagaich for the period till the payment of the amount of compensation from the court's decision.

Sanjay Nagaich, a BJP leader associated with the cooperatives, was elected as the president of the Central Cooperative Bank in Panna in 2007. But on the basis of complaints against him in connection with fair price shops, he was disqualified from contesting cooperative elections for seven years in 2009.

Nagaich had filed a defamation case against the then Cooperatives Minister Gaurishankar Bisen, the then minister Brijendra Pratap Singh, along with cooperatives department officials Pradeep Neekhra, SN Gupta, Akhilesh Nigam and Surendra Pandey.

Petitioner Sanjay Nagainch told Free Press, “I had filed two defamation cases - civil as well as criminal. This judgment has been given in civil defamation case.”