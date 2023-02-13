Bhopal: Pandokhar throws down gauntlet before Shyam Manav, Suhani Shan

Sant Gurusharan Maharaj |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Sant Gurusharan Maharaj, well known as Pandokhar Sarkar, has challenged founder of the Superstition Eradication Society Shyam Manav and mind reader Suhani Shah for a debate.

Pandokhar Sarkar said Shyam Manav should come to Pandokhar Dham and enter into a debate. Manav made a complaint to the police against Dhirendra Shastri of Bagheshwar Dham.

About mind reader and magician Suhani Shah, Pandokhar Sarkar said only the person concerned mentioned in his chit would come.

He said Suhani should prove herself, as he has been acquainted with the art for 32 years, Maharaj said.

Those who have been making durbar for chits should be searched besides there should research on durbars, he said, adding that many people have been making chits these days.

“Give me a camera, all arts will come out. To save the Sanatan Dharma, it is necessary to do inquiries. How true are the chit-makers and how powerful they are should be brought to light,” he said.

Demands for setting up Sanatan Board: Pandokhar Sarkar urged the government to set up a Sanatan Board comprising those who are acquainted with Yoga, those who are Acharyas and astrologers. It will increase respect for Indian culture and Mantra Vidya, he said.

Supports Maulana Madani: Pandokhar Sarkar has supported the statement of Maulana Madani. It is good if Maulana Madani considers Om as Allah and Allah as Om, Pandokhar Sarkar said.

