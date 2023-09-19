 Bhopal: Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande Smriti Sangeet Prasang Held
Classical, dhrupad songs, tabla recital enchant audience

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 11:53 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Classical vosinging and tabla recital were presented in a concert, ‘Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande  Smriti Sangeet Prasang, organised by Culture Department at Ravindra  Bhawan in  the city on Tuesday evening.

The event began with the performance of singer Mohammad Aman Khan and a troupe from Jaipur. He was accompanied by Muzaffar Rahman on tabla, Zakir Hussain on sarangi and Jitendra Sharma on harmonium.

It was followed by tabla recital by Pandit Balkrishna Iyer and his troupe from Mumbai. He presented Ganesh Paran composed by his guru Pt. Kishan Maharaj. He also presented traditional Peshkar, Kayed, Tode, Tukde, which enchanted the audience. Deepak Khasrawal accompanied him on tabla and harmonium.

The concert ended with Dhrupad singing by Pandit Sukhdev Chakraborty and troupe, Mumbai. Chakraborty, who belongs to Darbhanga Gharana, chose Raga Bhain Saraj for the beginning.

He was accompanied by Pandit Akhilesh Gundecha on pakhawaj, Ustad Munne Khan on sarangi and Hetal Chiniwala on vocals.  Besides, Mukesh Bharti and his troupe from  Bhopal presented a puppet show and folk songs with Dul Dul Ghodi folk dance under purvarang.  

