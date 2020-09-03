Bhopal: Pandemic seizes the Teachers Day celebrations; Wishes and greetings to go online

BHOPAL: Teachers are the important members of the society who play an important role in shaping our life. They are the inspiration, the mentor, the guide, the spark and the candle to our life. Teachers Day is a day meant to appreciate, honor and acknowledge the amazing contribution teachers do to us.

But the celebrations don't seem to go the usual way this year. Like all other festivals and events, celebration of Teacher’s Day has also become a victim of the COVID pandemic. Schools, colleges and universities in the city, which are shut, have planned to celebrate the day online.

Students have planned to express their gratitude and thanks towards their teachers by posting photographs, handmade greeting cards and videos of speeches, songs and dances on social media pages of their respective educational institutions.

Ajaykant Sharma, principal of Mithi Gobindram Public School says they can’t celebrate the day on the school premises because it is closed. “In the prevailing situation, we have decided to celebrate the day online. We had begun preparations a week back” he adds. Students of grades 9 to 12 have prepared speeches in Hindi and English and also songs and dances to pay tributes to their gurus.

Small children have made Teacher’s Day cards to express their feelings towards their teachers. Students are making the preparations under the guidance of their teachers to ensure that the songs etc are appropriate for the occasion and graceful,” he said. “Since the event will be online so everyone can see it and we have to be very particular about that,” he says.

PRO of Bhopal School of Social Sciences, Manju Mehta says that they will felicitate their ex-teachers who are living across the world in the USA, Nigeria, Dubai etc. through the social media pages of the school. “We have contacted them and made five-minute videos enumerating their achievements, memories and messages for the students to do their best in the present scenario,” she said.

PRO from NRI Global Discovery School and Colleges, Jadish Rathi, says the day is celebrated by students but they can’t come due to Covid-19 restrictions and so they would be wishing their teachers online.

Registrar of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Avinash Bajpai, says that students have decided to celebrate the Day virtually. “Students can’t gather due to Covid norms. So, they have planned to wish their teachers online,” he adds.

PRO of Delhi Public School and Jagran Lakecity University, Faisal Meer Khan says they would hold the event virtually and preparations for it have begun.