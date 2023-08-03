Bhopal: Panchayat Secretary, Driver Killed As Scorpio Collides Head-On

FPJ

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, including a panchayat secretary, were killed and over two dozen injured in Rehti on Thursday when a Scorpio collided head-on with a bus.

Devgaon panchayat secretary Chindhu Khatarkar and driver Dinesh Gawde died on the spot. Khatarkar was on his way to Bhopal to take part in a Panchayat Sachiv Sammelan.

The accident occurred near Sagonia turn under Rehti police station. The impact of the accident was so severe that the bus also turned turtle and a few passengers of the bus also sustained injuries.

Initially, the Scorpio collided head-on with the bus. Meanwhile, a car coming behind the Scorpio also hit the vehicle. Those who were in the car also sustained injuries. According to reports, one of the two persons who died in the accident was panchayat secretary in Betul.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and took out those who were caught in the mangled Scorpio.

Police station in charge of Rehti, Gopindra Singh Rajput, said the bus was coming from Obaidullaganj and the Scorpio from Malibaya. The accident occurred as soon as the Scorpio reached Sagonia turn. The injured were sent to the hospital, he said. Natthu Bagdre (Panchayat secretary), Prakash Sahu (secretary of Parsauda village Panchayat), and Santosh Malviya (Lalabadi village Panchayat) sustained severe injuries in the accident. Besides, secretaries of other Panchayats Surendra Pahad and Khushahal Kajde were also injured.

Three panchayat secretaries were rushed to a hospital in Narmadapuram.