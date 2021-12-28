e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex rallies 477.24 pts to end at 57,897.48, Nifty surges 147.20 pts to 17,233.45
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 08:42 PM IST

Bhopal: Panchayat polls canceled in Madhya Pradesh

The SEC took the decision after seeking legal opinions in view of the state government withdrawing its own ordinance.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Elections Commission (SEC), cancelled panchyat polls on Tuesday, which were slated to be held in three phases on January 6, 28 and February 16.

The SEC took the decision after seeking legal opinions in view of the state government withdrawing its own ordinance.

The commission secretary BS Jamod confirmed the information.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Drizzling with thunderstorm, hailstorm lashes several parts of state, temperature goes down Bhopal: Drizzling with thunderstorm, hailstorm lashes several parts of state, temperature goes down
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 08:42 PM IST
Advertisement