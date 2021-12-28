Bhopal: Panchayat polls canceled in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Elections Commission (SEC), cancelled panchyat polls on Tuesday, which were slated to be held in three phases on January 6, 28 and February 16.

The SEC took the decision after seeking legal opinions in view of the state government withdrawing its own ordinance.

The commission secretary BS Jamod confirmed the information.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 08:42 PM IST