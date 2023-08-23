Bhopal: Panchayat, Janpad Panchayat Members’ Honorarium Hiked | Representative Pic/ File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to increase honorarium of Panchayat and Janpad Panchayat members. The honorarium of District Panchayat members has been increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 13,500.

Likewise, the honorarium of Janpad Panchayat Members has been increased to Rs 4500 from Rs 1500. In all, the honorarium of 771 District Panchayat members and 6145 Janpad Panchayat members has been increased.

Due to this decision, government will have to bear additional annual financial burden of more than Rs 30. 44 crore. In another decision, cabinet approved hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) allowance given to pensioners and family pensioners.

Under the seventh pay scale, DA has been increased by 4 %. The hike in DA under 6th pay scale is 221 %. This will bring additional financial burden of Rs 410 crore to state exchequer.

The cabinet also cleared allowances of police officials. Government will compensate for the price of 15 litres per month to constable and sub inspectors posted at police stations.

The price of 15-litre petrol will be compensated against travelling in connection with government work. Earlier, Rs 650 per month was given as nutritious food allowance to non-gazette officials from the rank of constable to inspector. This allowance has been increased to Rs 1,000 per month. The amount of Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 given as kit clothing allowance to constable and head constable has been increased to Rs 5,000 per month.

Dress renewal grant of Rs 500 given from ASI till inspector level in every three years, has been increased to Rs 2500. The cops deployed in law and order situation will get Rs 100 per day for food.

The SAF employees will also get the benefit. A sum of Rs 484. 11 crore has been sanctioned under IFMIS Next Gen Project for operation of IFMIS, development and maintenance of software, IT hardware infrastructure development and for operation of PMU.