Bhopal: Panchayat employees to start ‘matki phod’ as part of protest

Bhopal: Employees of panchayat and rural development department, who have launched protest from July 19, have decided to start ‘matki phod’ contest from Monday. They also plan to gherao Assembly during Monsoon Session.

State convener of Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Evam Gramin Vikas Vibhag Sanyukta Morcha Dinesh Sharma said they have lost patience.

“Sabra ka matka bhar chukka hai, isliye hum log matki phod kar rahe hai (We are organising the matki phod to demonstrate that our patience to tolerate has exhausted),’ said Sharma.

As part of the series, matki phod protest will be organised at Phanda block near Bhopal on Monday afternoon. “Officers of department are misguiding the chief minister. Most of our demands have no financial implications but officials have told the CM that the decisions have financial repercussions,” said Sharma.

Termination of contractual employees of panchayat department in Bhopal and Ashoknagar was to test of our patience. “Our capacity has ended therefore matki phod will be organised in all 313 blocks in the state,” he added.

At a meeting held on Sunday, the sanyukta morcha also decided to make a final strategy for protest before state Assembly during the monsoon session to press for their demands.

Main demand is that panchayat secretaries of the state should be merged with the Panchayat Development Rural Department. They are also demanding that sixth pay scale should be calculated from the date of appointment.

They have demanded that employment assistants should be regularised and assistant secretary should be given benefit of seventh pay scale.