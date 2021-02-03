Bhopal: Pallavi Krishnan and troupe perform folk dance as part of 'Gamak' programme at Tribal Museum

Bhopal: Pallavi Kishan and her troupe presented 'Matki, Panihari’ and Sanja folk dance and delighted audiences at the Tribal Museum in the city on Wednesday.

It was part of the programme series ‘Gamak,’ organised by the directorate of culture.

The troupe from Ujjain, began with Matki Dance which is mostly performed in the Malwa region of the state. It is performed by women on special occasions like weddings, birthdays, festivals .The dance is generally performed in a circular position. Women balance an earthen pot on their head. The dancers also have a veil on their face during performance.