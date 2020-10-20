Bhopal: Palash Residency Hotel launches hi-tech smart rooms functional with voice command of mini Google

BHOPAL: Palash Residency hotel in the city has launched hi-tech smart rooms for its guests.The smart room will operate with voice command of mini Google.
Senior manager of the hotel Ajay Shrivastava said that the device will start working after the guest enters the room. The lights, AC, fan, TV, Setup Box, electrical kettle, will switch on/off with the command of the guest, he said.
The facility of elaborate buffet breakfast will be complimentary for the guests, Shrivastava said.
Besides the smart rooms, the hotel has also launched a coffee shop ‘Café Palash’. People can enjoy tea and coffee with their family members and friends at the café from 10am -10pm. They can also enjoy varieties of bakery items like chocolate cake, tea cake, cup cake, gulab jamun cake, muffin, assorted muess and yogurt, mojito, strawberry smoothie etc. The guest will be able to download the cafe’s menus through QR code. Payment can be made by the code also.
