Bhopal: Pair of lion brought from CG to be kept in quarantine for 15 more days

BHOPAL: The pair of lion, which were brought from Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) to Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal, are still under monitoring and close observation of Van Vihar administration as well as a team of doctors.

They are getting acclimatised with new environs. The pair—Satya (male) and Nandi (female) of four years, have been kept in quarantine.

Rhey were shifted last week. They will be kept in quarantine for 15 days more before being put on display for visitors.

Van Vihar director Kamalika Mohanty said, “The diet of pair of lions has improved. We have provided wooden bed just for protection from cold.”