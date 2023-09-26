Bhopal: Padosi Depicts Inner Conflicts, Dual Mentality Of Men

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Shri BV Karanth Natya Samaroh ended with the play, Padosi, at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Monday evening. Written and directed by Tanaji, the play depicts the inner conflicts and dual mentality of men.

The play revolves around a protagonist Shubham who is unemployed and is looking for work while his wife works in a private company. His neighbour Aman wants to talk to him but Shubham avoids him. One day, he meets Aman in a bar, where he starts talking to him.

It was presented by the artistes of The Rising Society of Art and Culture including Lokendra Pratap Singh and Rajshri Thakkar. Koshish Natya Sanstha organised the fest in memory of theatre doyen BV Karanth.

