 Bhopal: Padikakkama: Poet Remembers Her Dead Father, Brother
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Padikakkama: Poet Remembers Her Dead Father, Brother

Bhopal: Padikakkama: Poet Remembers Her Dead Father, Brother

Book penned by poet, assistant professor in Central Sanskrit University, Bhopal, Sangeeta Gundecha discussed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
Poet Sangeeta Gundecha addressing an event at Swami Vivekanand Library in the city on Wednesday. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A book ‘Padikakkama,’ penned by Sangeeta Gundecha, revolves around the death of her father and brother.

About the title of the book 'Padikakkama', assistant professor in Central Sanskrit University, Bhopal, Sangeeta said that Padikakkama is a Prakrit word and it means to return. Padikakkama poem was written on the return of father CM Gundecha and elder brother Ramakant Gundecha in the year 2019.

The name of the book is also Padikakkama because for her, performing poetry is like taking a tour of her dead ancestors who have gone away. It was part of a book discussion , organised by Club Literati at Swami Vivekananda Library in the city on Wednesday evening.

Dhruv Shukla, Arunabh Saurabh and Geet Chaturvedi spoke on her poetry. Rekha Srivastava moderated the event.

Read Also
FIR Filed Against Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Puneet Superstar In Bhopal - Details Inside
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: CM Says Sorry, Washes Feet Of Pee-Gate Victim

Bhopal: CM Says Sorry, Washes Feet Of Pee-Gate Victim

Bhopal: Dalit Youths Forced To Eat Faeces, Accuseds’ Houses Razed In Shivpuri

Bhopal: Dalit Youths Forced To Eat Faeces, Accuseds’ Houses Razed In Shivpuri

Bhopal: Padikakkama: Poet Remembers Her Dead Father, Brother

Bhopal: Padikakkama: Poet Remembers Her Dead Father, Brother

Madhya Pradesh: Option To Apply For Ayushman Cards Available On The Online Portal Of Health...

Madhya Pradesh: Option To Apply For Ayushman Cards Available On The Online Portal Of Health...

Madhya Pradesh: Officers Don’t Listen To Farmers’ Problems, Says BKU (T) Leader

Madhya Pradesh: Officers Don’t Listen To Farmers’ Problems, Says BKU (T) Leader