Bhopal: Padikakkama: Poet Remembers Her Dead Father, Brother

Poet Sangeeta Gundecha addressing an event at Swami Vivekanand Library in the city on Wednesday. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A book ‘Padikakkama,’ penned by Sangeeta Gundecha, revolves around the death of her father and brother.

About the title of the book 'Padikakkama', assistant professor in Central Sanskrit University, Bhopal, Sangeeta said that Padikakkama is a Prakrit word and it means to return. Padikakkama poem was written on the return of father CM Gundecha and elder brother Ramakant Gundecha in the year 2019.

The name of the book is also Padikakkama because for her, performing poetry is like taking a tour of her dead ancestors who have gone away. It was part of a book discussion , organised by Club Literati at Swami Vivekananda Library in the city on Wednesday evening.

Dhruv Shukla, Arunabh Saurabh and Geet Chaturvedi spoke on her poetry. Rekha Srivastava moderated the event.