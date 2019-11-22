Bhopal: Pachmarhi records 9.8 C

BHOPAL: Temperature started reducing in the some parts while other parts recorded upsurge in day as well as night temperature in state. Pachmarhi recorded 9.8 degree Celsius while Gwalior recorded 10.3 degree Celsius on intervening night of Thursday-Friday. Sheopur recorded a drop of 3 degree Celsius in day temperature.

However, Bhopal recorded an upsurge maximum and minimum temperature on Friday. It recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3 degree Celsius which was two degree Celsius more than that of yesterday. It was above 1.8 degree Celsius above normal. Similarly, it recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degree Celsius which was also 1.5 degree Celsius above the normal.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degree Celsius which was 2.2 degree Celsius more than that of yesterday. It was 1 degree Celsius above normal. It recorded a minimum temperature of 16.4 degree Celsius which was 2 degree Celsius more than that of yesterday. It was 3.4 degree Celsius above normal.

As per the meteorological department, with the clearing off of the Western Disturbance Madhya Pradesh may witness a significant drop in temperature.

In fact, by November 27, the weather will turn dry as the Western Disturbance will move away. The new Western Disturbance which is about to approach the Western Himalayas around November 25 will again induce a Cyclonic Circulation. In the wake of this weather system, isolated light rain is a possibility in the northern districts of Rajasthan and with disappearance of this system, temperature will start falling in central parts of country.