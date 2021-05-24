Bhopal: Oxygen and poor water quality reason for black fungus spread

BHOPAL: Oxygen quality and contamination of water used for oxygen supply for Covid treatment have also been blamed for the spread of black fungal infection in Covid patients in addition to the excessive use of steroids.

According to healthcare professionals, it is difficult for the common man to differentiate between oxygen for medical use and oxygen for industrial use. So, during shortage of oxygen, people blindly use any kind of oxygen cylinder they can lay their hands on during home isolation. So, the chances of spread of black fungus increase.

There are nearly 1,200 patients in various government and private hospitals in Madhya Pradesh out of whom 290 patients are undergoing treatment in the state capital. Around 100 patients have been admitted to Hamidia Hospital and 10 per cent of them were admitted for Covid treatment.

The other states have raised the issue and spoken about investigations into the quality of oxygen available in the country. However, the doctors also blame the rampant use of steroids which cause the black fungal infection through lowering of immunity in a patientís body. Black fungal infection spreads very fast and cases are cropping up in all pockets of the country.