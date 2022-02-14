Bhopal: Owners of clean establishments to be feted today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A function will be organised in the state on Monday to felicitate owners of business and other establishments for keeping their premises clean.

They were identified under Swachha Pratishthan Survey, said the minister of housing and urban development Bhupendra Singh on Sunday. All the private and government offices, banks, small and big shops, showrooms, hospitals, medicine stores, restaurants and schools were surveyed under the campaign.

A 15-day survey was launched on January 26 wherein the commercial establishments were surveyed for their cleanliness and hygiene. The government launched the survey to promote cleanliness in the state and make it garbage-free. Singh had written to all the MPs and MLAs to take part in the campaign. The department intended to raise awareness about waste-management and cleanliness through the survey.

The winners will be awarded with the title, Symbol of Cleanliness. The identified establishments will then also be nominated for the state-level awards. The establishments have been given ranking in several categories and three levels.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:28 AM IST