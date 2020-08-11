Bhopal: Owners of beauty parlour and hair cutting salons, under ‘#savessalonindia', demand economic relief packages

Bhopal: Owners of beauty parlour and hair cutting salons in the city joined their counterparts from across the country on Tuesday in demanding economic relief packages.

It was part of nationwide Tweet Karo campaign ‘#savessalonindia,’ organised by the Indian Federation of Beauty, Hair Wellness Council (IFBHWC). They tweeted to the prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister of MP Shivraj Singh Chauhan for an economic relief package for three crore professionals and their families from the Beauty and wellness industry who are severely affected by pandemic and lockdown.

President of Beauty Parlour Association Bhopal Sarita Shrivastava tweeted “Due to Covid-19, the entire beauty industry has heavily. To retain back our services, we request for a relief package. This would be highly appreciated.”

Similarly, Reena Sharma tweeted “Respected prime minister ji… we want an economic relief package for the survival of our staff and their families to overcome the situation. We want economic relief. Please help us.”

Pushpa Khadka tweeted “Respected prime minister the beauty and the wellness industry is highly affected due to the pandemic. It is becoming very serious and there is not source of income especially to the missle class beauticians . we thereby request you to see to this topic and grant us some relief.”

Vinita Tiwari said, “Respected prime ministerji, we expecting assistance in this bad situation. And also we are a chain or series of pledge ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ Please pay attention to our industry a bit.”

President of the Association, Sarita Shrivastava told Free Press that during the lockdown, all beauty and hair salons were closed. After the end of the lockdown, they were allowed to reopen but the business is poor. Around 12 youth were working in the industry have committed suicide, she said.

“We have sent a letter to the prime minister with our 13 demands on July 20 . Around 2 lakhs people associated with the beauty industry across the country shared their problems through mail but didn’t get any response to date ,” Shrivastava said.

They have demanded a relief package of Rs 10,000 per month for rural families engaged in the business and Rs 15, 000 for urban families. They also want the government to order auto renewal of their licenses next year and constitution of the Kesh Kala Board at the national level.

They also said that if there is a complaint regarding violation of corona guidelines against a particular beauty parlor or hair salon only the establishment concerned should be closed and all establishments of the city should not be penalised.