Bhopal: Overwhelmed after reading Ladli Laxmis' letters, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Monday that he was overwhelmed on reading letters written to him by Ladli Laxmis from across the state.

More than 50,000 Ladli Laxmis have written to chief minister to thank him while stating that their educational journey was smooth due to benefits they received under Ladli Laxmi scheme of the state.

I got emotional after reading the letters full of love of state's beloved Laxmis. I want to tell my beloved daughters that this Mama of yours is always with you. Do not worry, every dream of yours will be fulfilled, Chouhan said in a tweet.

Extending his best wishes to girls, he further said, "You study, go ahead, my blessings are always with you."

The chief minister had launched Ladli Laxmi Scheme 2.0 at a state-level function held at Lal Parade Ground here on Sunday. A Ladli e-App Samvad was also launched.

At the function, chief minister announced that state government would pay full admission fee of girl students in medical colleges, IITs, IIMs or any other institute.

A sum of Rs 25,000 will be given separately in two installments to Ladli Laxmis who take admission in the college after passing class 12.

Gram panchayats where Ladli Laxmis get respect, no child marriages take place, cent per cent admission of Ladlis in school is ensured, there are no malnourished girls and no crime against any girl child happens, will be declared as Ladli Laxmi Panchayats, Chouhan announced at the function on Sunday.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:40 AM IST