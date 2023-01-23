Overheard in Bhopal

In the soup

The problems of a retired IPS officer have increased because of a fight between two powerful persons. The clash between the two influential people has resulted in an FIR against the retired officer. There are whispers in the corridors of power that the income-tax department has also become active against the former IPS officer who may have to confront more difficulties in the coming days. Actually, the complaints against him have been pending for a long time. Yet, the ego clash between the two powerful people has intensified troubles for him. Though the senior IPS officer was transferred after his dispute with the head of the organisation, it failed to quell the latter’s anger. Just before being transferred, the officer recommended the closure of the file containing the complaints against the former IPS officer. Nonetheless, immediately after the officer’s shifting, the head of the organisation issued a “firman” for registering an FIR against the retired officer. He tried to pacify the head of the department, but that did not work, and an FIR was registered. Now, the former officer is trying to wriggle out of the trouble.

Talks over commissioners

One year has passed since the police commissioner system was implemented in two districts in the state. Now, the government is thinking about shifting the two commissioners. Both the officers are on good terms with the government, but the administration is ruminating about shifting them and about appointing new officers in their place. Consequently, a search for new incumbents has begun. Besides, there are talks that, instead of appointing new commissioners, the current ones should be in their positions, but only their place of posting will be changed. On the other hand, the names of two IPS officers are doing the rounds for the post of commissioners. The performance of one of the officers has, so far, been good. Now that the political maneuverings are going on for the post of police commissioners, the government has to take a decision on the issue. All eyes are set on it. The government wants officers with a clean image.

No money, no work

The principles of a minister in the state cabinet are very clear – use sugar-coated words and take sweetener for every work. The people in the corridors of power chew over the way of working of this minister. That, however, has barely had any impact on the minister who sticks to his rules, so strongly that he barely spares his cabinet colleagues, as far as accepting bribes goes. Whenever they ask him to do any work, the minister does not do it until his officers are paid in backhanders. The minister concerned took carrots even for transfers and postings. The minister took two months’ salary from officers for transferring them. Every officer in the state knows about this corrupt minister, but nobody can do anything against him because of his high connections. About the minister it is said that he is very ambitious, and he yearns for a higher position. However ambitious the minister concerned may be, his mentor has kept away from him in this regard.

Powerful Ma’am

People chinwag about the style of working of a female IAS officer. She is handling a department associated with infrastructure, but she has kept away from touring any district in the past one and a half years. She fixes office timings on her own. The department she is dealing with is important, but after her transfer there, it wing has become inactive. It is because of her style of working that her relations with the former principal secretary of the department had soured. The present officer is neither angry nor happy with her. Another story about her is that she is very fond of swilling. She often goes to the office tiddly. There are complaints but that never bother her. It is heard that madam may be shifted to the loop line in the next administrative reshuffling.

Little interest in work

The higher-ups in the state administration are unable to appreciate the utility of a senior IAS officer posted to the Centre. He comes to the office only for two hours. Sahib does not work for the state government’s department where he has been posted. He, however, uses a government building for organising parties. Several officers of the state who go to Delhi for government work are angry about his style of functioning. The officer was keen to go to Delhi, but the Central Government refused to take him on deputation. Ergo, the state government posted him there, expecting that he would do some work, but he shows little interest in doing any work for the state. It is because of his lack of interest in work that the state government had to send a retired officer to Delhi to look after the work.

Key word is dough

Many persons are contacting the husband of an IAS officer of an important department to get their work done. The husband of that officer is also entertaining those people. He got the work of some suppliers done through his wife. The image of the woman officer is more or less clean, but about her husband it is said that he is an expert in making money. This is the reason that Sahib is indirectly interfering in the functioning of the department his wife is heading. A few officers of his wife’s department also meet Sahib who, too, is taking keen interest in the working of that place. Sahib has been given an important wing where his ploys have failed. So, he is paying attention to his wife’s department. Madam’s department is getting an important project and Sahib is taking a crack at making some dough from that expected project

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)