Bhopal: Over Rs 6,000 cr recovered from small, medium defaulters, says MP Energy Minster

BHOPAL: State government will release white paper on electricity. Minister for Energy Priyabrat Singh informed Vidhan Sabha on Friday. He said that over Rs 6,000 crore has to be recovered from small and medium defaulters.

Deficit of electricity companies is Rs51,060.97 crore by March 2019 while these companies had debt upto Rs39,085.79 crore, minister added.

Big defaulters: In reply of query of BJP MLA Nina Verma, minister said, “Rs1718.49 crore is pending against 9365 electricity consumers and their electricity bill is over Rs 5 lakh in October 2019. Similarly, there are 99,87,307 consumers whose bills are Rs 50,000 or less than it. Total pending dues are Rs4244.27 crore in such category.”

Probe in purchase & distribution of smart phones underway: Minister for sports and youth welfare Jitu Patwari, in query, said, “Government is investigating irregularities in distribution of scholarship and purchasing and distribution of smart phones handsets. MLA Pratap Grewal had raised the issue. Quality and purchasing procedure were investigated and its report has been received. Report is being examined and verified, minister said,” FIR is being lodged over irregularities in eight private schools in Rewa division.”