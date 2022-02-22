Bhopal: Over half of the languages in world in danger, say linguists

Bhopal: Experts feel that several languages are in danger and will die by the end of 21st century. The linguists expressed their views at a seminar on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, on Monday at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University. The event was jointly organised by Hindi University and Madhya Pradesh Hindi Granth Academy.

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said that language is the most effective and powerful source of culture. He said that in the new National Education Policy, a provision has been made to prepare courses in mother tongue. Madhya Pradesh tops in implementation of National Education Policy, said minister..

“We have accepted the challenge of preparing the traditional English language engineering and medical courses in Hindi and this work is in progress under the guidance of subject experts,” said Yadav.

National Secretary of Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi, Atul Kothari said that there are an estimated 6000 languages in the world but of these only 200 would survive by the end of the 21st century, and this includes many languages of India. With the loss of a language, the community, traditions, culture and expression of that language too ends, said Kothari, adding that the society also has to think about the importance of language.

Vice Chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University Prof Khem Singh Daheria said that Hindi University has been given the responsibility to prepare MBBS syllabus in Hindi. We have accepted the challenge and the basic syllabus will be ready in about a year, he said. Stressing on the need to promote and preserve languages, Daheria said that UNESCO’s Language Atlas lists six thousand languages of which 2500 are endangered.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:55 AM IST