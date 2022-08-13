Bhopal: ‘Over 900 dialysis performed in JP District Hospital in one year’

JP Hospital, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 909 dialysis have been done by the dialysis unit of J.P. Hospital last year. In which 8-10 patients are on dialysis every day. Hemodialysis unit and peritoneal dialysis facility is also available in JP Hospital, according to the civil surgeon. Patient education program was organised for dialysis patients in the dialysis unit on Friday.

Hemodialysis facility is free for Ayushman and BPL card holders and Rs.500 fee is charged from APL card holders. In which all medicines, tests and injections to increase blood are also given free of cost.

There are two main types of dialysis, which are hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In Hemodialysis (HD, commonly known as blood dialysis), the blood is filtered through a machine that acts like an artificial kidney and returned to the body. HD needs to be done in a dialysis centre. This is usually needed about 3 times per week, with each session taking about 3-4 hours.

In Peritoneal dialysis (PD, more commonly known as water dialysis), the blood is cleaned without removing it from the body. The stomach sac (lining) acts as a natural filter.

Regular checkups, Fistula maintenance, Dialysis 3 times a week or as required, BP monitoring, Infection control, Hemodialysis unit of J.P Hospital has 8 seronegative and 1 seropositive machines operated by Apex Kidney Care Mumbai.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Rakesh Srivastava and Nodal Officer Dr. VK Dubey also supervised the work and appreciated the work from Apex Kidney Care Manager Mr. Ausaf Bag. About 2.2 lakh new patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) are added every year in India, resulting in an additional demand of 34 million dialysis patients every year.