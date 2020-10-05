Bhopal: Over 7,000 girls were kidnapped in 2019, claims NCRB

BHOPAL: Over 7,000 girls were kidnapped in the state in 2019. This is out 9,812 abductions reported in Madhya Pradesh, according to National Crime Record Bureau 2019 report. Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 16, 590 abductions followed by Bihar (10,707).

As per NCRB report, less numbers of girls below six years of age were kidnapped. The figure stood at 105. Between the age group of six to 12, 525 girls were kidnapped. Between the age group of 12 to 16 years, 2744 girls were kidnapped. In all, 4, 746 adolescent girls between 16 to 18 years of age were kidnapped. Strangely, 21 women over 60 years of age were also kidnapped. In all, 235 women between 18 to 30 years of age and 170 women from 30 to 60 years were kidnapped.

Most killed victims are women

In 2019, 414 kidnapped victims were killed. Women victims are more. The bodies of 272 women and 141 men were recovered. The police recovered 8,573 victims dead and alive while rest are still missing. In all 5,876 women and 2,283 men were rescued recovered from kidnappers.

High abduction rate

The number of abductions stood at 11.9 percent, which is highest in the country. In 2017, 7807 kidnapping incidents took place. Next year, the number increased to 8,596. In 2019, it was 9,812.