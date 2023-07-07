Bhopal: Over 7 Dozen Questions Related To Police To Be Raised In Monsoon Session

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than seven dozen questions related to the law and order situation in the state have been filed by the MLAs to be taken up in the monsoon session of the state Assembly. The monsoon session of the Assembly is going to start on July 11.

The state’s law and order situation of the state may become one of the important issues in the session. This is a small session, but the questions raised by the legislators show that the law and order situation of the state in this period has raised concerns.

In recent times, many incidents have taken place in which tribals and Dalits have faced atrocities. The opposition may rock the Assembly over the issue. The PHQ is preparing the answers to these questions and sources informed that around six dozen questions have been raised by the Opposition and the rest were raised by the ruling party MLAs.

Questions related to CID are maximum in number, around three dozen, followed by questions related to the administration section of the PHQ. Questions related to PTRI, STF, narcotics and cybercrime have also been filed. The MLAs have also raised questions on the women safety wing of the PHQ.