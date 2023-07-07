 Bhopal: Over 7 Dozen Questions Related To Police To Be Raised In Monsoon Session
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Over 7 Dozen Questions Related To Police To Be Raised In Monsoon Session

Bhopal: Over 7 Dozen Questions Related To Police To Be Raised In Monsoon Session

The state’s law and order situation of the state may become one of the important issues in the session.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 01:36 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than seven dozen questions related to the law and order situation in the state have been filed by the MLAs to be taken up in the monsoon session of the state Assembly. The monsoon session of the Assembly is going to start on July 11. 

The state’s law and order situation of the state may become one of the important issues in the session. This is a small session, but the questions raised by the legislators show that the law and order situation of the state in this period has raised concerns.  

In recent times, many incidents have taken place in which tribals and Dalits have faced atrocities. The opposition may rock the Assembly over the issue.  The PHQ is preparing the answers to these questions and sources informed that around six dozen questions have been raised by the Opposition and the rest were raised by the ruling party MLAs. 

Questions related to CID are maximum in number, around three dozen, followed by questions related to the administration section of the PHQ. Questions related to PTRI, STF, narcotics and cybercrime have also been filed. The MLAs have also raised questions on the women safety wing of the PHQ.  

Read Also
Bhopal: Dalit Youths Forced To Eat Faeces, Accuseds’ Houses Razed In Shivpuri
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Over 7 Dozen Questions Related To Police To Be Raised In Monsoon Session

Bhopal: Over 7 Dozen Questions Related To Police To Be Raised In Monsoon Session

Bhopal: Congress Forms 5-Member Panel To Probe Damoh Salesman Suicide Case

Bhopal: Congress Forms 5-Member Panel To Probe Damoh Salesman Suicide Case

Bhopal: Two Shop Employees In Koh-E-Fiza Booked For Appropriating Rs 4.4L

Bhopal: Two Shop Employees In Koh-E-Fiza Booked For Appropriating Rs 4.4L

Bhopal: Man Poses As Army Officer, Dupes Woman Of Rs 1.45L

Bhopal: Man Poses As Army Officer, Dupes Woman Of Rs 1.45L

Bhopal: Man Mowed Down By Unidentified Vehicle In Sukhi Sewaniya, Probe On

Bhopal: Man Mowed Down By Unidentified Vehicle In Sukhi Sewaniya, Probe On