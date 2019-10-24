Bhopal: Over 600 daughters get clothes, crackers & diyas

BHOPAL: Sindhu Sena distributed new clothes and crackers, diyas (earthen lamps) and sweets among 600 daughters on Deepawali.

The event was organised at Sindhi Community Hall, Bhopal at Idgah Hills. Things used in worship were also distributed.

The chief guest of the program mayor of Bhopal Alok Sharma said that PM Narendra Modi has said in Man Ki Baat to celebrate Deepawali with daughters. The Sena has celebrated meaningful Deepawali by giving gifts to the needy daughters.

The President of Sindhu Sena Rakesh Kukreja said that the initiative of the organisation is to bring happiness to the needy people who are not able to celebrate festival due to financial difficulties. “So, every year Sindhu sena distributes crackers, clothes and sweets,” he added.

He said that china products are being avoided by the organisation for which people are being awarded.