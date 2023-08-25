Bhopal: Over 5.5 Lakh Employees Go On Mass Casual Leave | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 5.5 lakh state government employees were on a mass casual leave for fulfillment of their 39-point demands including implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

All 56 departments’ offices including collector office, RTO and land registrar office were deserted due to strike in the state. From 11am on Friday, the employees went on strike outside Satpura and the Collectorate.

Public work was affected. Due to government holidays on Saturday and Sunday, work will not be done. Therefore, public work will remain affected for 3 consecutive days.

Around 20k patwaris are already on strike and work like nomination, demarcation and distribution are suffering. Land registry was affected with Registry and Tehsil offices lying deserted in Bhopal.

Due to non-availability of slot book, not even a single registry of land was done on Friday.

Samyukta Karmchari Morcha’s state president Jitendra Singh, state secretary of Class III Employees Union Umashankar Tiwari, district president Mohan Iyer, state president of Clerical Employees Union MP Dwivedi, Mahendra Sharma of Laghu Vetan Bhogi Karmchari , Sabir Khan of Driver Employees’ Union, District Court Employees’ Union State President Neeraj Srivastava, president of Corporation Board Anil Vajpayee, president of Public Works Department (PWD) Clerk Union Ratnesh Saundhiya, Ashok Pandey addressed the employees sitting on a dharna.

Uma Shankar Tiwari, the state secretary of Class –III Employees’ Union, said that there are a total of 5.75 lakh employees in the state. The gazetted officer cadres including class-3 and 4 were also in the strike on Friday’.

Demands are as follows:

* DA arrears at par with Central government employees.

* 4% dearness allowance to retired employees.

* OPS.

* Remove discrepancy in grade pay of clerks.

* Designate class IV employees.

* Recruitment of drivers abolishing taxi system.

* Vehicle, house allowance according to the seventh pay scale.

* Stop outsourced practice by abolishing CPCT.

* Upgraded pay scale, seniority to teachers, assistant teachers from the date of appointment.

