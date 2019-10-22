Bhopal: Over 20,000 bank employees observe strike

BHOPAL: Around 20,000 bank employees observed strike affecting work in in about 4,800 out of 7,416 branches.

Strike impacted services like cash deposits, withdrawals and cheque clearances. In Bhopal, the bank employees staged a demonstration in Arera Hills area while carrying placards voicing their protest against the Centre's banking policies.

Bankers were on strike in response to nationwide call for strike of All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) - two striking bank unions.

However, banking services were partially affected as a section of employees stayed away from work in support of the nationwide strike called by trade unions to protest against bank mergers and fall in deposit rates.

As per Madhya Pradesh Bank Employees Association, merger of banks is totally unwarranted in India as there is need of more banking services and opening of more branches to serve people.

The merger has so far resulted in closure of branches and hence, it is a wrong policy, said member of association. Recovery of the huge bad loans is the top priority for banks, and merger will change the priority, he added.

The employees of the banking unions are protesting against the prospect of merging 10 PSU banks into four units. Under the plan, United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce are to be merged with Punjab National bank. Syndicate Bank is to be merged with Canara Bank and Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank. Andhra Bank and Cooperation Bank will be merged with the Union Bank of India