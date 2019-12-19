Bhopal: Over 150 booked for gathering at Iqbal Maidan

BHOPAL: Bhopal police have booked around 150 persons for violating government orders and gathering at Iqbal maidan on Thursday for defying Section 144.

The district administration had clamped the Section on Wednesday and had asked everyone to exercise caution from gathering in the wake of unrest in various parts of the state.

Police said people from different areas gathered without any information to authorities.

Talaiya police are now identifying them from the video footage of incident and booking them under Section 188 of IPC.

They also said no gathering would be allowed until further orders.

City superintendent of police (CSP) Kotwali Bittu Sharma said the gathering was not of locals.

They had all come from different areas and that is why we failed to stop the assembly, she added.